Iran welcomes steps toward Turkey-Syria reconciliation

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Iran’s top diplomat says Tehran welcomes steps toward a reconciliation between Turkey and Syria and is ready to help move the efforts forward. Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian made the comments in Ankara on Tuesday. The Turkish and Syrian defense ministers held talks in Moscow late last month. It was the first ministerial-level meeting between Damascus and Ankara since relations broke down with the start of the Syrian civil war nearly 12 years ago. Amirabdollahian called the reconciliation efforts a positive development that will benefit the region. Turkey and Syria have stood on opposing sides of the Syrian conflict, with Turkey backing rebels trying to oust Syrian President Bashar Assad. Iran, along with Russia, has supported Assad’s government.

