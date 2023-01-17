Hawaii fisherman overboard, missing after hooking large ahi

HONOLULU (AP) — The search continues for a missing Hawaii fisherman who went overboard from a boat after hooking a tuna over the weekend. The U.S. Coast Guard and the Hawaii County Fire Department are searching for Mark Knittle from the air and water. Police say Knittle and a friend were fishing off the Big Island when he hooked an ahi, or tuna. The friend heard Knittle call the fish huge before he went overboard and into the water. The friend told police Knittle disappeared within seconds. Ahi can weigh several hundred pounds.

