GOP Rep. Banks jumps into race for open Indiana Senate seat

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Congressman Jim Banks of Indiana is launching a campaign for the U.S. Senate seat being given up by fellow Republican Mike Braun. Banks is the first candidate to formally enter the Senate race since Braun announced in December he would forgo a 2024 reelection bid and instead run for Indiana governor. Banks’ announcement Tuesday comes days after the Washington-based Club for Growth began attacking former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels as insufficiently conservative while he ponders whether to also seek the Senate seat. Banks says Republican voters want “a conservative fighter” in the Senate. Banks criticizes current Senate Republicans for cooperating too much with President Joe Biden’s Democratic administration.

