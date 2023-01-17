EU outlines plan for clean tech future boosted by subsidies

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is pushing forward with a massive clean tech industrial plan that not only should keep the continent in the vanguard of plotting a greener future but also guarantee its economic survival as it faces challenges from China and the United States. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the outlines for her “Green Deal Industrial Plan” that will make it much easier to push through subsidies for green industries and pool EU wide projects that are boosted with major funding as the EU pursues the goal to be climate neutral by 2050. Speaking Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Von der Leyen says the 27-nation bloc will more forcefully counter unfair trading practices.

