Czech government faces no-confidence vote in Parliament

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech coalition government is facing a parliamentary no-confidence vote over opposition claims of incompetence. The main opposition centrist ANO (YES) movement led by populist billionaire Andrej Babis has accused the government of not doing enough to help people cope with soaring inflation driven by high energy prices and solving other current problems. Czech lawmakers were debating the no-confidence motion with a vote expected late Tuesday or on Wednesday. The government dismissed the accusations and questioned the timing of the vote. It will take place before the second round of the presidential election. Babis advanced to a runoff presidential vote together with retired army Gen. Petr Pavel.

