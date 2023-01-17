Cambodian opposition politician arrested for bounced checks

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A prominent leader of Cambodia’s political opposition has been arrested for allegedly issuing worthless checks in a case his party said is politically motivated. Thach Setha, vice president of the Candlelight Party, was detained Monday and accused of issuing several bounced checks in 2019. He was sent to jail for pretrial detention under a law on payment transactions that provides penalties for irregular financial payments. If convicted, Thach Setha could face two to five years in prison and a fine of up to $12,250. The Candlelight Party is likely to be the biggest and most credible challenge to Prime Minister Hun Sen’s governing party in a general election in July.

