US Rep. Bonamici recovering after being hit by car in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon says she and her husband are recovering at home after being hit by a car. A Portland police report says the Democratic congresswoman and her husband, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon, were struck by a car while crossing the street Friday evening. Police say the driver turned into them at low speed, knocking them down, and remained at the scene to cooperate. Bonamici’s communications director said the congresswoman was treated for a concussion and a cut to her head. She is expected to make a full recovery. Bonamici has represented Oregon’s 1st Congressional District since 2012.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.