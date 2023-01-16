Top US general visits training site for Ukrainian soldiers

GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany (AP) — The top U.S. military officer, Army Gen. Mark Milley, has delivered a message to Ukrainian soldiers at a new training program in Germany: These are urgent times. And the lessons they will get in the next five weeks on weapons, armored vehicles and more sophisticated combat techniques are critical as they prepare to defend their country against the Russian invasion. Milley visited the training site Monday and met with troops and commanders. More than 600 Ukrainian troops began the expanded training program at the camp just a day before Milley arrived.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

