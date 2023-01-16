Tennis player denies using fake COVID-19 travel certificate

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Italian tennis player Camila Giorgi has denied allegations that she obtained a false COVID-19 vaccine certificate to allow her to travel. A doctor is under investigation in Italy for supplying false certificates and fake vaccines and Giorgi’s name was revealed in a long list of people implicated by an Italian newspaper. After her 6-0, 6-1 win over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the Australian Open, Giorgi confirmed that she had visited the doctor but said she had done nothing wrong. Giorgi said: “I just did all my vaccination in different places, so the trouble is hers, not me,” she said. Giorgi said she was vaccinated by the Italian doctor and by medical officials in countries elsewhere.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.