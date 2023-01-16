South African leader skips Davos amid electricity crisis

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has canceled his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos in order to deal with his country’s worsening power blackouts. Ramaphosa’s office made the announcement late Sunday. He had been scheduled to lead a delegation from South African to the Swiss resort town to promote the country as an investment destination. But public outrage over the electricity crisis has forced him to hold urgent meetings at home. South Africa’s state-owned power utility is currently implementing a high level of power blackouts. Households and businesses are going without electricity for up to 10 hours daily until further notice.

