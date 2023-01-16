Police question Lebanese relatives of 2020 blast victims

BEIRUT (AP) — Several relatives of the massive 2020 explosion at Beirut’s port have showed up to answer questions by police after they were accused of rioting and vandalism during protests over the stalled investigation into the blast. The rioting last week saw the relatives hurl rocks at the Beirut Justice Palace and burn tires outside the building, decrying years of what they say is political interference into the probe. The explosion killed more than 215 people, injured 6,000 and devastated entire neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital. Hundreds of other relatives of the blast victims, activists, and some lawmakers protested outside the police compound in Beirut on Monday in support of the 13 relatives who were being questioned.

