High-ranking Wagner Group member seeks asylum in Norway

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Russian man who reportedly is a former high-ranking member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group, has sought asylum in Norway. The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration confirmed Monday to The Associated Press that Andrey Medvedev has sought shelter in Norway. Last week, police in Arctic Norway said a person had illegally entered from Russia by crossing the two countries’ border. It is believed that person was identical with Medvedev. According to the Norwegian news agency NTB, the man has been on the run since he defected from the Wagner Group on July 6. He reportedly has told a Russian human rights group that he is ready to tell everything he knows about the Wagner Group.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.