Scandal-hit EU political group starts damage limitation work

BRUSSELS (AP) — The major political group embroiled in a massive European Union corruption scandal will seek this week to insulate itself from further fallout in the cash-for-influence affair linked to Qatar and Morocco. An official with the center-left Socialists and Democrats says the group wants to eject two lawmakers who Belgian prosecutors want to question as part of a criminal probe. One of the men and another S&D lawmaker stepped down from their senior posts at the parliament last week. The scandal emerged early last month and comes at an awkward time for the S&D before a European Parliament election next year. Beyond the criminal implications it raises troubling questions about how senior members could vote against party policy without reprimand.

