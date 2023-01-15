Pope invites all Christians to event in St. Peter’s Square

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has invited Christians of all dominations to gather in St. Peter’s Square in September to help further the cause of Christian unity. Speaking to the public in the square on Sunday, Francis announced that the event will take place on Sept. 30, a few days ahead of the start of a special month-long gathering of Catholic bishops at the Vatican to discuss the future direction of the church. Later this month, Francis will preside at a special service in a Rome basilica as part of an annual week of prayer for Christian unity.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.