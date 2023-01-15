Palestinians say Israeli troops kill man in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says Israeli troops have shot and killed a Palestinian man in the occupied West Bank. Sunday’s death was the latest in a monthslong spiral of violence between Israelis and Palestinians. Israeli media reported the man was holding a knife and attempted to stab the soldiers who were standing guard near a Jewish settlement. The Israeli military had no immediate comment. Tensions have been surging for months in the occupied territory, where the Israeli military has been staging nightly arrest raids since last spring. Israel says the raids are meant to dismantle militant networks and thwart future attacks. The Palestinians see them as further entrenchment of Israel’s occupation.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.