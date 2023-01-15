New charges against mom accused of killing 6-year-old son

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Upgraded murder charges have been filed against a Minnesota mom who is accused of fatally shooting her 6-year-old son and stashing his body in the trunk of her car last spring. Julissa Thaler was already charged with second-degree murder in the May 20 death of Eli Hart. The suburban Minneapolis mom was indicted on a first-degree murder charge Friday. She is accused of shooting her son multiple times and then hiding his body in the trunk of her car shortly after she regained custody of him. The boy’s father was fighting to regain custody at the time of his death. Thaler’s lawyer told the Minneapolis Star Tribune he plans to “point out the reasonable doubts that lurk in the evidence” at trial.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.