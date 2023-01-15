Netanyahu moving ahead on legal overhaul despite outcry

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his government plans to charge ahead with an overhaul of the country’s judicial system. That’s despite fierce criticism from top legal officials and protests against the changes that drew tens of thousands of people. Netanyahu, who spoke to his Cabinet on Sunday, has made the legal changes the centerpiece of his government’s agenda. The overhaul would weaken the power of the Supreme Court, politicize the appointment of judges and limit the independence of government legal advisers. Critics see the changes as an assault on the country’s system of checks and balances. Netanyahu and his allies see the changes as a way to ease the process of governance.

