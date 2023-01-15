Congo’s army says church bomb kills 6, extremists suspected

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s army says a suspected extremist attack at a church in the country’s east has killed at least six people and wounded more than a dozen others. A military spokesperson told The Associated Press on Sunday that a group linked to Islamic extremists is suspected of being responsible for a bomb that went off in the Pentecostal church in the North Kivu province town of Kasindi. The spokesperson says a Kenyan national found at the scene without documents was detained. Kasindi is on the border with Uganda and has been hit by several attacks by fighters with the Allied Democratic Forces, which is believed to be linked with the Islamic State group.

