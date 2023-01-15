Carpaccio the artist, not the appetizer, now getting his due

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Most people think of “carpaccio” as the thinly sliced raw beef appetizer made famous by Venice’s iconic Harry’s Bar. Few people know that the dish is named for Renaissance painter Vittore Carpaccio because of the intense red hues he favored. Carpaccio the painter recently has been getting more attention outside his native Venice. The National Gallery in Washington inaugured the first retrospective exhibit of his work outside Italy in November. The show is called “Vittore Carpaccio: Master Storyteller of Renaissance Venice” It will move to Venice’s showcase Palazzo Ducale on March 18.

