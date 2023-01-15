Alabama basketball player, 2nd man charged with murder

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and another man have been charged with capital murder after a fatal shooting near campus. Tuscaloosa Police Capt. Jack Kennedy said the shooting occurred early Sunday morning in The Strip off University Boulevard near campus. He said 23-year-old Jamea Harris of the Birmingham area was shot and killed. The 21-year-old Miles and 20-year-old Michael Lynn Davis of Charles County, Maryland, were both charged with capital murder. The university says Miles has been removed from the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide. He was a reserve forward.

