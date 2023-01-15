1 dead, 4 injured in shooting outside Houston club

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and four others were wounded as dozens of shots were fired outside a Houston club early Sunday morning. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says that officials believe that just after 2 a.m. Sunday, shooters got out of a vehicle and opened fire at people who were standing in a parking lot. Gonzalez says over 50 shots were fired. He says a food truck was also nearby when the shooting started. Gonzalez said that it appears that at least one AK-47 assault rifle was used. The conditions of the four others wounded were unknown. Police say they’re looking for the shooters, who have yet to be identified.

