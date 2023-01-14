WHO appeals to China to release more COVID-19 information

BEIJING (AP) — The World Health Organization has appealed to China to keep releasing information about its wave of COVID-19 infections. That comes after the government announced nearly 60,000 virus-related deaths since early December following weeks of complaints it was failing to tell the world what was happening. The announcement gave the first official numbers since the ruling Communist Party abruptly dropped anti-virus restrictions despite a surge in infections that flooded hospitals. A WHO statement said the information “allows for a better understanding” of the epidemic. The agency said it asked China that “this type of detained information continued to be shared with us and the public.”

