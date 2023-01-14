3 dead, 2 others shot at Cleveland home; suspect in custody

CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say three people were killed and two others were critically wounded in a shooting at a Cleveland home, and a male suspect related to the victims is in custody. Police say the shooting Friday evening appears to be an isolated domestic incident. Initial information from police indicated a man, a woman and a teenage boy were killed, and a man and a girl were taken to a hospital in critical condition. A police spokesperson says the suspect was taken into custody at the scene. Authorities haven’t shared the names of the victims or other specifics about the suspect.

