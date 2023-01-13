WADA says Russia found ‘no fault’ in Valieva doping case

MONTREAL (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency says a Russian tribunal has found figure skater Kamila Valieva bore “no fault or negligence” in a doping case that rocked last year’s Winter Olympics. Valieva won Olympic gold in the team competition in February before it was announced that a sample she had given two months before had tested positive for a banned substance. WADA says it is “concerned” that a Russian anti-doping agency panel ruled that Valieva should only be disqualified from one day of the 2021 Russian national championships.

