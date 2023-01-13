Ukraine’s leader wants to visit UN on invasion anniversary

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A senior Ukrainian Foreign Ministry official says President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to visit the United Nations to address a high-level meeting of the 193-member General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of his country if the security situation permits. First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova cautioned in an AP interview Friday that many factors need to be in place for him to come. She cited first and foremost the military situation on the ground and a warning from Ukraine’s intelligence service that Russia is planning “a very serious offensive in February.”

