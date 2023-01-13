Scholz: will weigh each step carefully on Ukraine arms
BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany will continue to “weigh every step carefully” and consult with its allies on further weapons deliveries to Ukraine. The German leader is facing mounting pressure to approve German-made battle tanks for Kyiv. Germany has given Ukraine substantial military aid since Russia invaded, including howitzers, Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns and the first of four IRIS-T surface-to-air missile systems. Last week, it announced that it would send 40 Marder armored personnel carriers to Ukraine and a Patriot air defense missile battery. But critics have long complained of Scholz’s perceived hesitancy to take the next step on weapons deliveries.