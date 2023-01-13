Police officer dies after being stabbed in Hungary’s capital

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A police officer has died in Hungary’s capital after being stabbed by an assailant along with two other officers while responding to a call. Police received a call late Thursday that a man had broken down the door of a neighboring apartment in Budapest and was attempting to enter. The city’s police department said Friday that responding officers attempted to take the man into custody when he attacked them, stabbing three officers and running into the street. One officer fired a warning shot and then shot the fleeing man in the leg. He was taken to the hospital along with the wounded officers. A 29-year-old officer later died of stabbing injuries in the hospital.

