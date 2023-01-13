Police join search for missing clouded leopard at Dallas Zoo

DALLAS (AP) — Police are helping search for a missing clouded leopard that has shut down the Dallas Zoo. Officials said Friday that the small leopard, named Nova, weighs about 20-25 pounds and is not a threat to humans. The executive vice president of animal care and conservation at the zoo said he believed the animal was likely still on the grounds and hiding in a tree since clouded leopards like to climb. He didn’t say how the animal got out of its enclosure at Texas’ largest zoo, where animals have escaped before.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.