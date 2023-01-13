Skip to Content
Police join search for missing clouded leopard at Dallas Zoo

DALLAS (AP) — Police are helping search for a missing clouded leopard that has shut down the Dallas Zoo. Officials said Friday that the small leopard, named Nova, weighs about 20-25 pounds and is not a threat to humans. The executive vice president of animal care and conservation at the zoo said he believed the animal was likely still on the grounds and hiding in a tree since clouded leopards like to climb. He didn’t say how the animal got out of its enclosure at Texas’ largest zoo, where animals have escaped before.

