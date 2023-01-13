New this week: Lukas Graham, ‘That 90’s Show’ and ‘Jung_E’

This week’s new entertainment releases include an album from Lukas Graham, the Showtime series “Your Honor” starring Bryan Cranston returns for its second and final season, and “Hellbound” director Yeon Sang-Ho unveils his new sci-fi action pic, the dystopian “Jung_E,” where Earth has become uninhabitable and war is about to break out. In video game releases, the dashing swordsman Marth enlivens Fire Emblem Engage on the Nintendo Switch, while the 10-episode Netflix series “That 90’s Show” imagines what happened to characters Eric, Donna, Kelso, Fez and Jackie decades on from their young adulthoods in the ’70s.

