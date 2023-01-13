Lizzo, Ed Sheeran among acts set for 2023 Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lizzo and Ed Sheeran are among the headliners who will play this year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which takes place over two weekends beginning April 28. The lineup released Friday also includes Dead & Company, Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers, Santana, Jon Batiste, Jill Scott, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Kane Brown, H.E.R., the Steve Miller Band and Ludacris. Batiste, a New Orleans-area native, is one of many local acts who will perform. Festival organizers say this year’s event also will include a celebration of Puerto Rico. The annual festival features hundreds of acts and draws tens of thousands of visitors daily.

