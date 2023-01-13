Jurors at Indiana murder trial to be picked out of county

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A judge says jury members for the trial of an Indiana man accused of killing two teenage girls in 2017 will be selected from outside the county where the crime took place. Attorneys for 50-year-old Richard Matthew Allen of Delphi and the county prosecutor must decide within a week from which county they would pick that jury. Allen, who was present at Friday’s hearing, was charged in October with two counts of murder in the slayings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. The judge says the trial will remain in Carroll County, where Delphi is located.

By ARLEIGH RODGERS Associated Press/Report for America

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.