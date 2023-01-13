Ethiopia says Amhara regional forces start leaving Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s military says members of the Amhara region special forces have started leaving the country’s Tigray region two months after a peace agreement in the Tigray conflict. The Ethiopian National Defense Force statement said the Amhara forces who fought alongside Ethiopian federal ones had left the Tigray town of Shire, a key humanitarian hub, and surrounding areas. That could not be independently confirmed. The Amhara forces, like those from neighboring Eritrea, were not a party to the peace agreement signed in November. The presence of both has been a major challenge to the deal’s implementation.

