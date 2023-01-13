Deposed Trump hurled insults at woman who said he raped her
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Questioned for a lawsuit, former President Donald Trump hurled insults and threatened to sue the columnist who accused Trump of raping her in a department store in the 1990s. Excerpts of Trump’s October deposition were released publicly Friday. They reveal a contentious battle between Trump and a lawyer for columnist E. Jean Carroll who questioned him. The release of excerpts from the deposition came the same day federal Judge Lewis A. Kaplan refused a request by Trump’s lawyers to toss out two lawsuits by Carroll alleging defamation and rape. An April trial is planned. Trump says the encounter with Carroll at an upscale Manhattan department store never happened.