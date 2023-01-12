Worst cholera outbreak in decades kills 750 people in Malawi

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — Malawi’s health minister says the country’s worst cholera outbreak in two decades has killed 750 people so far. The southern African country of 20 million people first reported the outbreak in March last year. Pupils in the capital Lilongwe, and the Blantyre region, which are the epicenters of the outbreak will return to class on Jan.17 after school opening was delayed in early January. Africa CDC director Ahmed Ogwell Ouma on Thursday said 14 African countries are reporting cholera cases, with Malawi at the epicenter.

