Wisconsin governor bans popular TikTok app on state phones

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin has become the latest state to ban the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices. The move comes after nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular social media app owned by a Chinese company. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers ordered the ban Thursday after he said he consulted with the FBI and emergency management officials. He cited potential risks to privacy, safety and security. Evers’ order applies to most state agencies, with some exceptions like criminal investigators who may be using the app to track certain people.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.