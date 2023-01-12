UN chief: Rule of law risks becoming `Rule of Lawlessness’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is warning that the rule of law is at grave risk of becoming “the Rule of Lawlessness.” He pointed to a host of unlawful actions across the globe from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and coups in Africa’s Sahel region to North Korea’s illegal nuclear weapons program and Afghanistan’s unprecedented attacks on women’s and girls’ rights. He also cited the military takeover in Myanmar and the weak rule of law in Haiti. Guterres told the Security Council Thursday that in civilians are suffering the effects of conflicts and hunger while countries continue “to flout international law with impunity,”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.