Toyota pushes zero-emission goals by converting old models

CHIBA, Japan (AP) — To accelerate the global move toward sustainable vehicles, Toyota is suggesting simply replacing the inner workings of vehicles already on the roads with cleaner technology like fuel cells and electric motors. Chief Executive Akio Toyoda told reporters that he doesn’t want to leave car lovers behind. Japan’s top automaker showed battery-electric and hydrogen versions of older models like the Corolla at an industry event near Tokyo to drive home the message. The company says that instead of waiting for all cars sold to be green, converting the ones already out on the roads is a good option.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.