Top EU lawmakers greenlight anti-corruption reform plans

BRUSSELS (AP) — The president of the European Parliament says senior lawmakers agree to press ahead with her plans to revamp rules on lobbying and access to the assembly. President Roberta Metsola’s proposals are a response to a corruption scandal linking Qatar and Morocco to the payment of bribes to influence decision-making at the EU’s parliament. Both countries deny the allegations. Her plans would prevent former lawmakers from lobbying soon after they leave office. The names of current members who break assembly rules would be posted on parliament’s website. Metsola described Thursday her plans as “first steps in rebuilding trust” and she says her “aim is to move ahead fast.” Critics say the current rules are simply not being enforced.

