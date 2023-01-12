Teen’s death brings toll in month of unrest in Peru to 49

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A 16-year-old shot during a protest in the southern Peruvian region of Puno has died, bringing the death toll to 49 in more than a month of unrest following the ouster of President Pedro Castillo. Relatives of the teen say he had been hospitalized in critical condition for two days after being shot in the head. His passing raised the number of deaths during protests in hard-hit Puno region, home to Lake Titicaca, to 19. Among the dead are a policeman who was attacked and burned to death by a group of protesters. Across southern Peru, the death toll amid the protests stands at 49.

