Romania searches 7 homes in case of influencer Andrew Tate

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s anti-organized crime agency has carried out additional house searches as part of its investigation into divisive social media influencer Andrew Tate. The agency that investigates organized crime said in a statement Thursday that it conducted searches of seven homes in the case, in the municipalities of Bucharest, Ilfov, and Prahova. Tate is in custody on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking, and rape. The 36-year-old was detained on Dec. 29. in Romania’s capital, Bucharest, along with his brother, Tristan, and two Romanian women.

By NICOLAE DUMITRACHE AND STEPHEN McGRATH Associated Press

