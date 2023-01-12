Q&A: Filmmaker Alice Diop mines darkness in ‘Saint Omer’

In 2016, French documentary filmmaker Alice Diop traveled to a town in Northern France to watch the trial of a Senegalese woman, Fabienne Kabou, who one night in 2013 left her 15-month-old daughter on the beach to die. That trial would inspire her narrative debut “Saint Omer,” which opens in theaters Friday and is one of the most acclaimed of the season, with accolades and nominations. Through a translator, Diop spoke to The Associated Press about her intentions for the film, the “invisible women” at its heart and the unexpected catharsis she found that she wanted to also give to audiences.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.