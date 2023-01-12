Proud Boys sedition trial to open 2 years after Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are expected to outline their case against ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants, who are charged with seditious conspiracy over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Opening statements are expected Thursday in federal court in Washington. Tarrio and four other members of the far-right extremist group are accused of plotting to use violence to stop the transfer of power from Republican President Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden, who won the 2020 election. Defense lawyers deny there was such a plan. The defendants are from Florida, Washington state, Pennsylvania and New York. Two leaders of the Oath Keepers extremist group recently were convicted of seditious conspiracy.

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, LINDSAY WHITEHURST and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

