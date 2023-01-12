Pakistan’s premier visits UAE as his nation seeks flood aid

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Pakistan’s prime minister has traveled to the United Arab Emirates as his nation seeks international aid to recover from devastating floods. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s visit Thursday to the UAE marks his third since becoming premier last April. The seven sheikhdoms of the Emirates are home to some 1.7 million Pakistanis, many manual laborers that power its economy, and send money back to their nation. Sharif planned to meet with the Emirates’ leader, Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, while on his two-day trip.

