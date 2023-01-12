Japan eyes delay of Fukushima plant water release
By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Japan has revised the timing of a planned release to the sea of treated radioactive wastewater at the Fukushima nuclear plant to “around spring or summer,” indicating a delay from the initial target, after factoring in the progress of a release tunnel and the need to gain public support. The government announced in April 2021 a plan to begin releasing the treated wastewater into the sea this spring. They say more than 1 million tons of water stored in about 1,000 tanks at the plant are hampering its decommissioning and risk leaking in the event of a major earthquake or tsunami. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Friday the revised action plan includes enhanced efforts to ensure safety and measures to financially support the local fishing industry.