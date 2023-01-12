Irish premier hopeful deal can be reached in post-Brexit row

LONDON (AP) — Irish premier Leo Varadkar says after meeting with political leaders in Northern Ireland he remained hopeful that an agreement can be reached between the European Union and the U.K. over post-Brexit trade disputes in the region. Varadkar and Keir Starmer, leader of Britain’s main opposition Labour Party, each met with the main parties in Belfast to try to resolve the bitter political deadlock over the post-Brexit arrangements, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol. They have paralyzed Northern Ireland’s government and brought a prolonged economic headache. Varadkar said Thursday he was “keen to repair and restore relations” with all parties. But he said a deal over the protocol did not guarantee the power-sharing government can be restored.

