Indian army chief: China border situation is ‘unpredictable’

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s army chief says the border situation with China is stable but unpredictable after a nearly two-and-a-half-year standoff between tens of thousands of soldiers from both countries in the eastern Ladakh area. Gen. Manoj Pande told reporters on Thursday the countries were continuing to talk both at the diplomatic and military levels, and that India’s military maintains a high level of preparedness. He said the Russia-Ukraine war has impacted the supply of spare parts for India’s military. Experts say up to 60% of Indian defense equipment comes from Russia. India says China is occupying 15,000 square miles of its territory in the Aksai Chin Plateau, which India considers part of Ladakh, where the current face-off is happening.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.