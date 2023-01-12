English soccer team allows player to appear in TV series

MACCLESFIELD, England (AP) — A soccer team in England’s eighth tier has granted its main striker a period of leave so he can appear on the new series of reality TV show Love Island. Macclesfield is a club which leads the Northern Premier League West Division by eight points. It says it is disappointed to lose Tom Clare at a key stage of the season but recognized “the incredible opportunity that this represents for both him and his family on a personal level.” Macclesfield says the 23-year-old Clare “has expressed his unwavering desire to return to the club after the show.” The next series of Love Island takes place in South Africa. It starts Monday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.