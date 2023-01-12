English soccer team allows player to appear in TV series
MACCLESFIELD, England (AP) — A soccer team in England’s eighth tier has granted its main striker a period of leave so he can appear on the new series of reality TV show Love Island. Macclesfield is a club which leads the Northern Premier League West Division by eight points. It says it is disappointed to lose Tom Clare at a key stage of the season but recognized “the incredible opportunity that this represents for both him and his family on a personal level.” Macclesfield says the 23-year-old Clare “has expressed his unwavering desire to return to the club after the show.” The next series of Love Island takes place in South Africa. It starts Monday.