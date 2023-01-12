DeSantis tested on immigration as he weighs 2024 candidacy
By STEVE PEOPLES, ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Associated Press
TAVERNIER, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis highlighted illegal immigration last fall by sending dozens of immigrants from Texas to an island off the Massachusetts coast. But the ambitious Republican governor has adopted a more cautious approach as thousands of Cubans flock to Florida’s shores. The developing crisis offers a timely case study of DeSantis’ leadership as he eyes a presidential primary campaign. Allies believe DeSantis will finalize his decision by the end of March, although a public announcement may not come until the summer. In the interim, DeSantis appears to be treading more carefully on immigration.