Dem lawmakers urge Biden to void visa of Brazil’s Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A group of 46 Democratic lawmakers has sent a letter to President Joe Biden demanding former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s diplomatic visa be canceled in the wake of the rampage in Brazil’s capital by his supporters. Thursday’s letter argues that Bolsonaro is responsible for the mayhem, citing his insistent claims that electronic voting machines were susceptible to fraud and the fact he never conceded defeat nor asked supporters to respect results. The lawmakers say the U.S. must not provide shelter to Bolsonaro or any authoritarian who incites violence against democratic institutions.

