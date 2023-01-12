David Byrne’s next Broadway show will be ‘Here Lies Love’

NEW YORK (AP) — David Byrne’s “American Utopia” may have gone from Broadway but the Talking Heads leader is plotting a return — with disco. Byrne and Fatboy Slim plan to put their musical “Here Lies Love” on a Broadway stage this summer. The show that charts the rise and fall of Philippine ex-first lady Imelda Marcos. It turned out the former beauty queen-turned-dictator’s wife apparently loved to dance, converted the roof of one of her Manila palaces into a nightclub and hit discos regularly in the 1970s. Byrne’s 90-minute show about Marcos’ rags-to-riches-to-exile journey played off-Broadway in 2013.

